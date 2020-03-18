$0.11 Earnings Per Share Expected for X Financial (NYSE:XYF) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that X Financial (NYSE:XYF) will report earnings per share of $0.11 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for X Financial’s earnings. X Financial posted earnings per share of $0.26 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 57.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, March 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that X Financial will report full-year earnings of $0.73 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.41 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover X Financial.

Get X Financial alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine cut X Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday.

XYF stock opened at $0.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.94. X Financial has a 1 year low of $0.80 and a 1 year high of $6.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.85.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XYF. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of X Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $532,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of X Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $478,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in X Financial by 62.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 216,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 83,337 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in X Financial by 14.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 118,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 15,041 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in X Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

About X Financial

X Financial provides personal finance services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers a suite of products connecting borrowers and investors through a proprietary Internet platform. It provides loan products, which include Xiaoying card loan and Xiaoying preferred loan; and investment opportunities through wealth management platform, Xiaoying wealth management with insurance protection.

Read More: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on X Financial (XYF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for X Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for X Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.