Zymeworks Inc (NYSE:ZYME) Short Interest Up 5.5% in February

Zymeworks Inc (NYSE:ZYME) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 464,900 shares, an increase of 5.5% from the February 13th total of 440,700 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 428,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

NYSE ZYME opened at $24.28 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.61. Zymeworks has a 1 year low of $14.44 and a 1 year high of $52.75. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.60 and a beta of 1.50.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ZYME shares. Guggenheim started coverage on Zymeworks in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Zymeworks in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine raised Zymeworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target (down from $65.00) on shares of Zymeworks in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $58.00 price target (up from $48.00) on shares of Zymeworks in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.33.

In other Zymeworks news, Director Troy Cox purchased 7,500 shares of Zymeworks stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $46.50 per share, with a total value of $348,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $348,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Zymeworks by 333.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zymeworks in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. HWG Holdings LP increased its position in shares of Zymeworks by 181.2% in the 3rd quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 1,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zymeworks in the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Zymeworks in the 4th quarter valued at $111,000. 55.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zymeworks

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of bio-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in Canada. The company's lead product candidates include ZW25, a bispecific antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of breast and gastric cancer; ZW49, a bispecific antibody-drug conjugate that is in preclinical stage for treating breast and gastric cancers, and solid tumors.

