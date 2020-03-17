Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) Short Interest Down 6.7% in February

Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,450,000 shares, a drop of 6.7% from the February 13th total of 4,770,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,090,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of research firms have commented on ZTS. Cfra raised Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $147.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Bank of America reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. UBS Group increased their price target on Zoetis from $126.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 price target on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.25.

Shares of Zoetis stock opened at $107.04 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.31, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.74. Zoetis has a twelve month low of $96.89 and a twelve month high of $146.26.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.04. Zoetis had a return on equity of 69.41% and a net margin of 23.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Zoetis will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 17th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 16th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.98%.

In other Zoetis news, CFO Glenn David sold 43,778 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.89, for a total transaction of $6,167,882.42. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,196,727.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Juan Ramon Alaix sold 63,046 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.03, for a total value of $9,080,515.38. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 159,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,909,267.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 137,456 shares of company stock worth $19,499,222. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TI Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ICW Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.95% of the company’s stock.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

