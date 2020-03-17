ZMINE (ZMN) Market Cap Tops $107,361.20

ZMINE (CURRENCY:ZMN) traded down 14.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 17th. ZMINE has a total market cap of $107,361.20 and approximately $1,004.00 worth of ZMINE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZMINE token can now be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BX Thailand, Livecoin and Trade Satoshi. During the last week, ZMINE has traded down 30.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ZMINE alerts:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00004574 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00035093 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.92 or 0.00366101 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0546 or 0.00001056 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00018527 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002833 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00007078 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded up 22.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00015269 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ZMINE Profile

ZMINE (CRYPTO:ZMN) is a token. It was first traded on January 19th, 2018. ZMINE’s total supply is 235,013,732 tokens and its circulating supply is 160,844,537 tokens. ZMINE’s official website is zmine.com . ZMINE’s official message board is medium.com/zmineofficial . ZMINE’s official Twitter account is @zmineofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling ZMINE

ZMINE can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BX Thailand, Livecoin and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZMINE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZMINE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZMINE using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZMINE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZMINE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.