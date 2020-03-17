Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Menlo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNLO) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Menlo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNLO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $3.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Menlo Therapeutics Inc. is a late stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development of serlopitant and treatment of chronic itch and chronic refractory cough. The company’s product pipeline consists of Prurigo Nodularis Itch, Atopic Dermatitis Itch, Psoriasis Itch and Refractory Chronic Cough which are in clinical stage. Menlo Therapeutics Inc. is headquartered in Redwood City, California. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Menlo Therapeutics from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Menlo Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Menlo Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. They set a buy rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $11.25.

MNLO opened at $2.71 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.30 and its 200-day moving average is $4.72. Menlo Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.33 and a 1-year high of $8.25. The company has a market cap of $66.23 million, a P/E ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 2.34.

Menlo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by ($0.06). On average, equities analysts predict that Menlo Therapeutics will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNLO. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Menlo Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Menlo Therapeutics by 100.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 7,898 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Menlo Therapeutics by 45.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 5,956 shares during the last quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in Menlo Therapeutics by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 53,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 12,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Menlo Therapeutics by 53.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 57,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 20,066 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.26% of the company’s stock.

Menlo Therapeutics Company Profile

Menlo Therapeutics Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of serlopitant for the treatment of pruritus associated with dermatologic conditions in the United States. The company has completed Phase II clinical trials in pruritus associated with prurigo nodularis; psoriasis; chronic pruritus; atopic dermatitis; and refractory chronic cough.

