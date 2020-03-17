Zacks Investment Research Lowers Vereit (NYSE:VER) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vereit (NYSE:VER) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “VEREIT, Inc. is a real estate operating company. The Company owns and manages a diversified portfolio of retail, restaurant, office and industrial real estate assets. VEREIT, Inc., formerly known as American Realty Capital Properties Inc., is based in Phoenix, United States. “

Get Vereit alerts:

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Vereit from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Capital One Financial restated an equal weight rating on shares of Vereit in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.19.

VER stock opened at $5.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.49. The company has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.13 and a beta of 0.60. Vereit has a 1-year low of $5.49 and a 1-year high of $10.18.

Vereit (NYSE:VER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $305.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.30 million. Vereit had a negative net margin of 24.28% and a negative return on equity of 4.22%. The business’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Vereit will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.138 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.02%. Vereit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.71%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vereit in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vereit in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vereit in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vereit in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in Vereit in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

About Vereit

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $15.6 billion including approximately 4,000 properties and 94.7 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

Read More: Fibonacci Channel

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vereit (VER)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vereit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vereit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.