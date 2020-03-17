Zacks Investment Research Lowers Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Summit Midstream Partners, LP is focused on owning and operating midstream energy infrastructure that are located in unconventional resource basins. It provides fee-based natural gas gathering and compression services in two unconventional resource basins: the Piceance Basin and the Fort Worth Basin. Summit Midstream Partners, LP is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on SMLP. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Summit Midstream Partners from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $3.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine lowered Summit Midstream Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a sell rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Summit Midstream Partners in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Summit Midstream Partners presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.61.

Shares of SMLP stock opened at $0.90 on Friday. Summit Midstream Partners has a 12-month low of $0.70 and a 12-month high of $10.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 1.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Summit Midstream Partners by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 162,626 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 10,381 shares in the last quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC bought a new position in Summit Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Summit Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $96,000. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Summit Midstream Partners by 95.3% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 351,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 171,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Summit Midstream Partners by 123.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 111,617 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 61,588 shares in the last quarter. 23.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Summit Midstream Partners

Summit Midstream Partners, LP focuses on owning, developing, and operating midstream energy infrastructure assets primarily shale formations in the continental United States. The company provides natural gas gathering, treating, and processing services, as well as crude oil and produced water gathering services.

