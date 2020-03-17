Zacks Investment Research Lowers Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sonos, Inc. designs, develops and produces audio products. It offers charging cradles, music players, alternating current adapters, controllers, wireless speakers and loudspeakers. The company offers its products through third-party retail stores and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its sonos.com website. Sonos, Inc. is headquartered in Santa Barbara, California. “

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Sonos in a report on Sunday, February 9th. ValuEngine downgraded Sonos from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. Bank of America started coverage on Sonos in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. They issued a neutral rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub downgraded Sonos from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Sonos from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.50.

Shares of NASDAQ SONO opened at $7.47 on Friday. Sonos has a 52 week low of $7.10 and a 52 week high of $16.88. The firm has a market cap of $809.60 million, a P/E ratio of -249.00 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.13. Sonos had a return on equity of 1.42% and a net margin of 0.33%. The company had revenue of $562.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $545.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. Sonos’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Sonos will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider David Perri sold 9,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.21, for a total transaction of $120,911.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,245.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michelangelo Volpi sold 199,371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.14, for a total value of $2,420,363.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 252,721 shares of company stock valued at $3,236,509. Corporate insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Sonos by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,308,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,444,000 after buying an additional 65,133 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Sonos by 7,430.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,272,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,880,000 after buying an additional 1,255,798 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sonos by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,199,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,740,000 after buying an additional 3,417 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sonos by 339.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 950,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,841,000 after buying an additional 733,910 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sonos by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 902,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,089,000 after buying an additional 56,666 shares during the period. 73.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the United States and internationally. It provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, and components. The company offers its products through third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its sonos.com Website.

