Zacks Investment Research Lowers Select Interior Concepts (NYSE:SIC) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Select Interior Concepts (NYSE:SIC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Select Interior Concepts, Inc. provides interior surface products for residential and commercial builders. The Company offers natural and engineered stone slabs, cabinetry, bathroom countertops, wall tiles, shower enclosures, towel bars and rings, paper holders, medicine cabinets and mirrors. Its primary operating subsidiaries and segments consists of Residential Design Services and Architectural Surfaces Group. Select Interior Concepts, Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

Get Select Interior Concepts alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Select Interior Concepts from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Select Interior Concepts from $17.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday.

Shares of SIC stock opened at $2.10 on Friday. Select Interior Concepts has a 12-month low of $2.04 and a 12-month high of $14.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.44 and a 200-day moving average of $9.98.

Select Interior Concepts (NYSE:SIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $155.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.40 million.

In related news, insider Adam D. Wyden sold 2,579,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.75, for a total value of $22,566,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SIC. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Select Interior Concepts by 547.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 3,659 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP bought a new stake in Select Interior Concepts during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Select Interior Concepts during the 4th quarter worth about $110,000. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in Select Interior Concepts during the 4th quarter worth about $127,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Select Interior Concepts during the 3rd quarter worth about $137,000.

About Select Interior Concepts

There is no company description available for Select Interior Concepts Inc

See Also: Growth and Income Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Select Interior Concepts (SIC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Select Interior Concepts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Interior Concepts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.