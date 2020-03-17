Zacks Investment Research Lowers Rio Tinto (NYSE:RIO) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rio Tinto (NYSE:RIO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rio Tinto PLC is an international mining company. The Company has interests in mining for aluminum, borax, coal, copper, gold, iron ore, lead, silver, tin, uranium, zinc, titanium, dioxide feedstock, diamonds, talc and zircon. RTZ’s various mining operations are located in New Zealand, Australia, South Africa, Europe and Canada. “

RIO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Rio Tinto from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. HSBC lowered Rio Tinto from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Societe Generale upgraded Rio Tinto from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Rio Tinto from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1,408.33.

Shares of NYSE RIO opened at $40.26 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.78. The firm has a market cap of $49.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 0.93. Rio Tinto has a 52 week low of $37.14 and a 52 week high of $64.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a $2.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. This represents a yield of 6.8%. Rio Tinto’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.99%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Rio Tinto in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rio Tinto by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,693,406 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $516,041,000 after buying an additional 1,425,713 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Rio Tinto by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 70,015 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,156,000 after buying an additional 4,072 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rio Tinto during the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rio Tinto during the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,556,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.47% of the company’s stock.

About Rio Tinto

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminium, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminium smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

