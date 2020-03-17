Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) Downgraded to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on YUMC. Nomura reiterated a buy rating and set a $53.70 price objective on shares of Yum China in a report on Sunday, February 9th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Yum China from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $50.95.

Shares of YUMC opened at $41.36 on Friday. Yum China has a 1-year low of $38.33 and a 1-year high of $50.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.75 and a 200 day moving average of $44.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.48, a PEG ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.10. Yum China had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 22.96%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Yum China will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.53%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Yum China by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Yum China by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC now owns 7,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Yum China by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Yum China by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its stake in shares of Yum China by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 11,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates in two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, East Dawning, Little Sheep, and COFFii & JOY brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, and coffee categories.

