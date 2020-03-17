Yext Inc (NYSE:YEXT) Short Interest Update

Yext Inc (NYSE:YEXT) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 8,070,000 shares, a decrease of 7.7% from the February 13th total of 8,740,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,160,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.0 days. Currently, 8.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of YEXT stock opened at $11.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.16 and its 200-day moving average is $15.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.81 and a beta of 0.98. Yext has a 52-week low of $11.02 and a 52-week high of $23.32.

Get Yext alerts:

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $81.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.21 million. Yext had a negative net margin of 40.67% and a negative return on equity of 54.29%. Yext’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Yext will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Brian Distelburger sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.33, for a total transaction of $153,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 3,768,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,775,167.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CTO Tom Christopher Dixon sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.33, for a total transaction of $33,325.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 214,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,855,259.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 85,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,285,175. Company insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Yext by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,586,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,657,000 after purchasing an additional 933,589 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Yext by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,214,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,873,000 after purchasing an additional 406,502 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Yext by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,848,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106,080 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Yext by 48.7% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,092,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666,716 shares during the period. Finally, Invus Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yext in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,797,000. 70.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on YEXT. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Yext from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 6th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Yext from $24.00 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Yext from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Yext from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Yext in a research note on Monday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Yext has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.31.

Yext Company Profile

Yext, Inc provides a knowledge engine platform that lets businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud and synchronize it to its knowledge network in North America and internationally. The company offers Yext Knowledge Engine, a cloud-based global platform that enables businesses to control and manage their digital knowledge and make it available through its knowledge Network of approximately 150 third-party maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

Further Reading: 52- Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for Yext Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yext and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.