Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Saturday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays restated a sell rating and issued a $3.50 price target on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Yamana Gold from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $6.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Yamana Gold from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a hold rating and issued a $3.75 price target on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James restated a market perform rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Yamana Gold has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.69.

Get Yamana Gold alerts:

NYSE:AUY opened at $2.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 0.94. Yamana Gold has a 12 month low of $1.78 and a 12 month high of $4.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.66.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $383.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.36 million. Yamana Gold had a net margin of 14.01% and a return on equity of 2.91%. Yamana Gold’s quarterly revenue was down 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Yamana Gold will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.009 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AUY. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Yamana Gold by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 16,453 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 3,138 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Yamana Gold by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 31,420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 4,065 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Yamana Gold by 11.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 47,619 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 4,850 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Yamana Gold by 4.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 190,002 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 8,700 shares during the last quarter. 49.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Yamana Gold Company Profile

Yamana Gold Inc engages in operating mines, development stage projects, and exploration and mineral properties primarily in Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company primarily sells precious metals, including gold, silver, and copper. Its principal mining properties comprise the Chapada and Jacobina mines in Brazil; the Canadian Malartic mine in Canada; and the Cerro Moro mine in Argentina and the El Peñón and Minera Florida mines in Chile.

Featured Story: Google Finance Portfolio

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Yamana Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yamana Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.