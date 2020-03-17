Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Strong Sell”

BidaskClub lowered shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $41.00 price objective (up from $40.00) on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. They issued an overweight rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $39.60.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock opened at $17.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 7.12 and a quick ratio of 7.12. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $16.10 and a 1-year high of $36.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $833.93 million, a P/E ratio of -7.60 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.41 and its 200 day moving average is $29.98.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.07. Research analysts anticipate that Y-mAbs Therapeutics will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Y-mAbs Therapeutics news, Chairman Thomas Gad sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.90, for a total value of $123,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 12,000 shares of company stock worth $395,960 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 38.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sofinnova Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 2,194,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,571,000 after purchasing an additional 90,000 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 844,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,390,000 after purchasing an additional 78,763 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 111.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 748,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,379,000 after purchasing an additional 394,181 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 119.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 576,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,026,000 after purchasing an additional 314,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,034,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.60% of the company’s stock.

About Y-mAbs Therapeutics

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody-based therapeutic products for the treatment cancer in the United States. It is developing naxitamab for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory, high-risk neuroblastoma, as well as other GD2 positive tumors; and omburtamab for the treatment of pediatric patients with central nervous system, leptomeningeal metastases, desmoplastic small round cell tumors, diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma, and other B7-H3 positive tumors.

