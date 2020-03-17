Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development of medicines through the application of its proprietary discovery platform, which it refer to as Extreme Genetics. Xenon is developing proprietary product candidates for the treatment of both orphan as well as more prevalent diseases. The company offers Glybera (R), a gene therapy for the treatment of lipoprotein lipase deficiency, an orphan disorder. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. is headquartered in Burnaby, Canada. “

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on XENE. William Blair began coverage on Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. ValuEngine raised Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.67.

XENE stock opened at $10.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $299.56 million, a PE ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.08. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $7.88 and a 52 week high of $18.45. The company has a quick ratio of 8.25, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $3.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.00 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Xenon Pharmaceuticals will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 25.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,148 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $165,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,937 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 2,408 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.74% of the company’s stock.

About Xenon Pharmaceuticals

Xenon Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in discovering and developing therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with neurological disorders. It focuses on the treatment of epilepsy. Its products include XEN496, XEN1101, XEN901, and XEN007. The company was founded by Simon Neil Pimstone, Johannes J. P.

