Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:XENE) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:XENE) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 455,400 shares, an increase of 9.7% from the February 13th total of 415,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 267,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.67.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 25.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,148 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 11.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 62,255 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 6,150 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA grew its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% in the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 106,459 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $959,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEA Management Company LLC grew its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 64.6% in the fourth quarter. NEA Management Company LLC now owns 992,107 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,007,000 after purchasing an additional 389,444 shares during the last quarter. 75.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $10.79 on Tuesday. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $7.88 and a 12-month high of $18.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 8.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $299.56 million, a PE ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.08.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $3.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Xenon Pharmaceuticals will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Xenon Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in discovering and developing therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with neurological disorders. It focuses on the treatment of epilepsy. Its products include XEN496, XEN1101, XEN901, and XEN007. The company was founded by Simon Neil Pimstone, Johannes J. P.

