Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) Shares Purchased by Oxford Asset Management LLP

Oxford Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) by 46.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 603,971 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 192,789 shares during the period. Oxford Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Wipro were worth $2,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Wipro in the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Wipro in the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Wipro by 58.3% in the 4th quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 21,762 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 8,019 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Wipro in the 4th quarter valued at $155,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Wipro by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 42,842 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 10,996 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Wipro stock opened at $2.76 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.60 and a 200-day moving average of $3.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The company has a market capitalization of $18.39 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.51. Wipro Limited has a 1-year low of $2.73 and a 1-year high of $4.63.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The information technology services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.06. Wipro had a return on equity of 17.75% and a net margin of 16.38%. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Wipro Limited will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on WIT shares. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Wipro from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wipro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Wipro in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. They set an “underweight” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Wipro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Wipro presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.82.

About Wipro

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services (BPS) company worldwide. The company's IT Services segment offers a range of IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, infrastructure services, analytics services, BPS, research and development services, and hardware and software design services to various enterprises.

