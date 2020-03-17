Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $80.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Wingstop Inc. franchises and operates restaurants. The Company’s operating segment consists of Franchise segment and Company segment. It offers cooked-to-order, hand-sauced and tossed chicken wings. Wingstop Inc. is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

Get Wingstop alerts:

Several other research firms also recently commented on WING. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Wingstop from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. BTIG Research restated a buy rating and issued a $103.00 price target on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Wingstop from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Wingstop from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Wingstop from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $103.94.

Shares of NASDAQ WING opened at $57.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.38, a PEG ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 0.82. Wingstop has a 52-week low of $55.44 and a 52-week high of $107.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $88.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.08.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The restaurant operator reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $53.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.07 million. Wingstop had a net margin of 10.26% and a negative return on equity of 10.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Wingstop will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Wingstop’s payout ratio is currently 60.27%.

In other Wingstop news, insider Madison Jobe sold 957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.87, for a total value of $77,392.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,312 shares in the company, valued at $591,321.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 35,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.87, for a total transaction of $2,840,558.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 124,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,054,728.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,292 shares of company stock valued at $2,933,836. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Wingstop by 228.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 410 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,234 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Wingstop in the third quarter valued at about $153,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wingstop in the fourth quarter valued at about $153,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 57.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,829 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the last quarter.

About Wingstop

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. As of December 29, 2018, the company operated approximately 1,252 restaurants in the United States, Mexico, Panama, Singapore, Indonesia, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, and Colombia.

Featured Article: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Wingstop (WING)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Wingstop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wingstop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.