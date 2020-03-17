William Blair Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BBCP)

Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BBCP) – Analysts at William Blair dropped their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Concrete Pumping in a report released on Thursday, March 12th. William Blair analyst T. Mulrooney now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.07. William Blair also issued estimates for Concrete Pumping’s FY2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

BBCP has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Concrete Pumping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. BidaskClub cut Concrete Pumping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Concrete Pumping in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Concrete Pumping from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:BBCP opened at $3.26 on Monday. Concrete Pumping has a 52-week low of $2.42 and a 52-week high of $12.73. The stock has a market cap of $213.81 million, a P/E ratio of -9.06 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.21 and its 200 day moving average is $4.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). Concrete Pumping had a negative return on equity of 3.00% and a negative net margin of 3.02%. The firm had revenue of $73.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.52 million.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Concrete Pumping by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 330,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after acquiring an additional 21,678 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Concrete Pumping during the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC bought a new stake in Concrete Pumping during the 4th quarter valued at $171,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Concrete Pumping by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 12,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in Concrete Pumping by 65.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 9,079 shares in the last quarter. 25.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and concrete waste management services. The company offers concrete pumping services under the Brundage-Bone brand and concrete waste management services under the Eco-Pan brand in the United States; and concrete pumping services under the Camfaud brand in the United Kingdom.

