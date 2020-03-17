Weyco Group, Inc. (WEYS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.24 on March 31st

Weyco Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WEYS) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share by the textile maker on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th.

Weyco Group has increased its dividend by an average of 3.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 38 years.

Shares of Weyco Group stock opened at $20.80 on Tuesday. Weyco Group has a fifty-two week low of $15.40 and a fifty-two week high of $34.44. The firm has a market cap of $204.96 million, a PE ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Separately, BidaskClub raised Weyco Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd.

About Weyco Group

Weyco Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and distributes footwear. The company operates through two segments, North American Wholesale and North American Retail. It engages in the design and marketing footwear for men, women, and children under the Florsheim, Nunn Bush, Stacy Adams, BOGS, and Rafters brand names.

