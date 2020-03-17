Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Welbilt, Inc. designs, manufactures and supplies food and beverage equipment for foodservice market. It operates primarily in Americas, Europe and Asia. The company brands includes Cleveland(TM), Convotherm(R), Delfield(R), fitkitchen(SM), Frymaster(R), Garland(R), Kolpak(R), Lincoln(TM), Manitowoc Ice(R), Merco(R), Merrychef(R) and Multiplex(R). Welbilt Inc., formerly known as Manitowoc Foodservice Inc., is based in New Port Richey, United States. “

WBT has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine raised Welbilt from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Welbilt from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Buckingham Research decreased their target price on Welbilt from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.50.

NYSE WBT opened at $4.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $936.59 million, a PE ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.66. Welbilt has a twelve month low of $4.53 and a twelve month high of $19.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.71.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $381.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $400.51 million. Welbilt had a return on equity of 43.49% and a net margin of 3.51%. The company’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. Research analysts predict that Welbilt will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO William Johnson purchased 10,091 shares of Welbilt stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.48 per share, with a total value of $85,571.68. Also, EVP Jennifer Gudenkauf purchased 5,252 shares of Welbilt stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.57 per share, for a total transaction of $45,009.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,125 shares in the company, valued at $95,341.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Welbilt by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,997,421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $124,840,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276,308 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Welbilt in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,104,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Welbilt in the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Welbilt by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,687,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,343,000 after purchasing an additional 48,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Inc. CA acquired a new stake in Welbilt in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,990,000.

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

