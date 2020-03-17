WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) Short Interest Up 5.8% in February

WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,510,000 shares, an increase of 5.8% from the February 13th total of 5,210,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 717,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.7 days. Currently, 10.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded WABCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.67.

Shares of WABCO stock opened at $124.81 on Tuesday. WABCO has a 12-month low of $124.81 and a 12-month high of $146.68. The stock has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $135.06 and its 200-day moving average is $134.85.

WABCO (NYSE:WBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 21st. The auto parts company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by ($0.95). WABCO had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 7.19%. The company had revenue of $777.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $867.97 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that WABCO will post 7.36 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of WABCO by 62.6% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,746 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,863,000 after purchasing an additional 5,290 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in WABCO in the 4th quarter valued at $61,548,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in WABCO in the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in WABCO by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 616,692 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $83,496,000 after acquiring an additional 15,282 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in WABCO by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 267,435 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $36,237,000 after acquiring an additional 2,013 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.88% of the company’s stock.

WABCO Company Profile

WABCO Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies electronic, mechanical, electro-mechanical, and aerodynamic products worldwide. The company engineers, develops, manufactures, and sells braking, stability, suspension, steering, transmission automation, and air management systems primarily for commercial vehicles.

