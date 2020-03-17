WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) Short Interest Up 5.8% in February

WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,510,000 shares, an increase of 5.8% from the February 13th total of 5,210,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 717,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.7 days. Currently, 10.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Separately, ValuEngine upgraded WABCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.67.
Shares of WABCO stock opened at $124.81 on Tuesday. WABCO has a 12-month low of $124.81 and a 12-month high of $146.68. The stock has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $135.06 and its 200-day moving average is $134.85.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of WABCO by 62.6% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,746 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,863,000 after purchasing an additional 5,290 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in WABCO in the 4th quarter valued at $61,548,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in WABCO in the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in WABCO by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 616,692 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $83,496,000 after acquiring an additional 15,282 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in WABCO by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 267,435 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $36,237,000 after acquiring an additional 2,013 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.88% of the company’s stock.
WABCO Company Profile
WABCO Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies electronic, mechanical, electro-mechanical, and aerodynamic products worldwide. The company engineers, develops, manufactures, and sells braking, stability, suspension, steering, transmission automation, and air management systems primarily for commercial vehicles.
