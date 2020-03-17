Voya Natural Resources Equity Income Fnd (NYSE:IRR) Shares Bought by RMB Capital Management LLC

RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Voya Natural Resources Equity Income Fnd (NYSE:IRR) by 1,479.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 178,477 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 167,177 shares during the quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Voya Natural Resources Equity Income Fnd were worth $735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its position in Voya Natural Resources Equity Income Fnd by 3,921.2% during the fourth quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 416,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 406,312 shares in the last quarter. Matisse Capital purchased a new position in shares of Voya Natural Resources Equity Income Fnd during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,611,000. SWS Partners lifted its position in shares of Voya Natural Resources Equity Income Fnd by 1,200.0% during the 3rd quarter. SWS Partners now owns 352,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after buying an additional 325,260 shares in the last quarter. Doliver Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Voya Natural Resources Equity Income Fnd by 45.2% during the 4th quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 147,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 45,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Voya Natural Resources Equity Income Fnd in the 4th quarter valued at $531,000.

IRR stock opened at $1.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.85. Voya Natural Resources Equity Income Fnd has a 52 week low of $1.57 and a 52 week high of $5.47.

Voya Natural Resources Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and Voya Investment Management Co LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of North America. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy, natural resources, and basic materials industries.

