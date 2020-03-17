VOLKSWAGEN AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) Raised to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of VOLKSWAGEN AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VOLKSWAGEN AG/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.00.

Shares of VWAGY opened at $13.44 on Friday. VOLKSWAGEN AG/ADR has a one year low of $11.35 and a one year high of $20.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.37. The stock has a market cap of $67.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.83, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.83.

