Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $25.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Virtu Financial, Inc. is a financial holding company. The company offers a technology platform through which it provides quotations to buyers and sellers in equities, commodities, currencies, options, fixed income and other securities on exchanges, markets and liquidity pools. Virtu Financial, Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on VIRT. Compass Point raised shares of Virtu Financial from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Virtu Financial from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $17.75 to $15.50 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from to in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. TheStreet cut shares of Virtu Financial from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Virtu Financial from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Virtu Financial currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.81.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIRT opened at $20.82 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.93 and a 200 day moving average of $17.40. The stock has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.04 and a beta of -0.67. Virtu Financial has a 12 month low of $14.94 and a 12 month high of $26.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.27. The company had revenue of $257.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.72 million. Virtu Financial had a negative net margin of 3.83% and a positive return on equity of 13.98%. Virtu Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Virtu Financial will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 157.38%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIRT. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Virtu Financial by 36.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 94,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,546,000 after buying an additional 25,452 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,214,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 208.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $609,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 726,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,889,000 after acquiring an additional 85,337 shares during the last quarter. 66.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Virtu Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides market making and liquidity services through its proprietary, multi-asset, and multi-currency technology platform to the financial markets worldwide. The company's Market Making segment principally consists of market making in the cash, futures, and options markets across equities, options, fixed income, currencies, and commodities.

