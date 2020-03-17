Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vertex Energy, Inc. operates as an environmental services company that recycles industrial waste streams and off-specification commercial chemical products. Its primary focus is recycling used motor oil and other petroleum by-product streams. Vertex operates in three divisions: Black Oil Division, Refining and Marketing Division and Thermal Chemical Extraction Process. The Company also manages the transport, storage and delivery of the aggregated feedstock and product streams to end users, and manages the re-refining of a portion of its aggregated petroleum streams in order to sell them as end products. It sells its aggregated petroleum streams as feedstock to other re-refineries and fuel blenders or as replacement fuel for use in industrial burners. Vertex Energy, Inc. is based in Houston, Texas. “

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on VTNR. ValuEngine upgraded Vertex Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:VTNR opened at $0.69 on Friday. Vertex Energy has a one year low of $0.63 and a one year high of $1.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.24 and a 200-day moving average of $1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $29.30 million, a PE ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.17). Vertex Energy had a negative net margin of 4.53% and a positive return on equity of 2.49%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vertex Energy will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. City Holding Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Energy by 408.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 83,906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 67,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Energy by 81.8% in the fourth quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 537,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 241,730 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.19% of the company’s stock.

About Vertex Energy

Vertex Energy, Inc engages in the recycle of industrial waste streams and off-specification commercial chemical products. It focuses on recycling used motor oil and other petroleum by-product streams. The company operates through the following business divisions: Black Oil, Refining & Marketing and Recovery.

