Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on VRRM. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Verra Mobility from $17.50 to $17.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Verra Mobility from $18.50 to $18.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Verra Mobility from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Verra Mobility from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Verra Mobility has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.30.

NASDAQ VRRM opened at $6.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. Verra Mobility has a 52 week low of $6.00 and a 52 week high of $17.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 30.91 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.50.

In related news, EVP Garrett Fristoe Miller bought 12,690 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.94 per share, for a total transaction of $100,758.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, VP Vincent Brigidi purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.80 per share, with a total value of $39,000.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 45,173 shares in the company, valued at $352,349.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders bought 27,690 shares of company stock valued at $221,859. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VRRM. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Verra Mobility by 317.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Verra Mobility during the 4th quarter worth $97,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Verra Mobility during the 4th quarter worth $98,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Verra Mobility during the 4th quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Verra Mobility during the 4th quarter worth $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.07% of the company’s stock.

Verra Mobility Company Profile

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Government Solutions and Commercial Services. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety camera programs related to red light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes.

