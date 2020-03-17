Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by RMB Capital Management LLC

RMB Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 24.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,863 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 3,533 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VZ. Parnassus Investments CA acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $728,007,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 20,570,713 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,263,042,000 after purchasing an additional 3,644,196 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 13,174,150 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $914,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809,010 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 15,096.8% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 1,819,517 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $111,718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 44,620,912 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,739,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704,351 shares during the last quarter. 66.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:VZ opened at $50.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.84. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $49.02 and a one year high of $62.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.54.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.02). Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 33.39% and a net margin of 14.61%. The company had revenue of $34.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, February 6th that authorizes the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the cell phone carrier to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.14%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Moffett Nathanson reissued a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Raymond James raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. New Street Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Nomura reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.10.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

