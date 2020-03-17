Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Veoneer, Inc. manufactures automotive safety products. The Company offers radar systems, brakes, driver monitoring equipment, restraint controls and driver assist software. Veoneer, Inc. is based in Stockholm, Sweden. “

VNE has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a hold rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Veoneer in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Veoneer from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Veoneer from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Veoneer to a hold rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $21.40.

Shares of NYSE:VNE opened at $6.98 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.55. Veoneer has a one year low of $6.95 and a one year high of $29.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $832.15 million, a PE ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 2.46.

Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.11) by $0.24. Veoneer had a negative net margin of 26.25% and a negative return on equity of 26.44%. The firm had revenue of $456.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $459.61 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Veoneer will post -4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veoneer during the 3rd quarter worth about $195,000. Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Veoneer during the 3rd quarter worth about $357,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Veoneer by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 94,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 28,829 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Veoneer by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 114,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veoneer during the 3rd quarter worth about $207,000. Institutional investors own 26.97% of the company’s stock.

Veoneer, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automotive safety electronic products in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates in two segments, Electronics and Brake Systems. The company provides automotive radars, night driving assist systems, positioning systems, advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), night vision systems, brake control systems, electronic control units, active safety sensors, and controllers; mono-and stereo-vision cameras; and passive safety electronics, such as airbag control units and crash sensors.

