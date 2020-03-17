ValuEngine Lowers Global Eagle Entertainment (NASDAQ:ENT) to Hold

ValuEngine lowered shares of Global Eagle Entertainment (NASDAQ:ENT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Global Eagle Entertainment from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, March 9th.

ENT opened at $0.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.53. Global Eagle Entertainment has a 1 year low of $0.06 and a 1 year high of $1.80.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Global Eagle Entertainment stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Global Eagle Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:ENT) by 851.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 146,286 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 130,915 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.16% of Global Eagle Entertainment worth $73,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 58.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Global Eagle Entertainment

Global Eagle Entertainment Inc provides media and satellite-based connectivity to enterprise, consumer, and government markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Media & Content and Connectivity. The Media & Content buys, produces, manages, distributes, and provides post-production services and wholly-owned and licensed media content, video and music programming, advertising, applications, and video games for and to the airline, maritime, and other away from home non-theatrical markets.

