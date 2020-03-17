ValuEngine Lowers Global Eagle Entertainment (NASDAQ:ENT) to Hold

ValuEngine lowered shares of Global Eagle Entertainment (NASDAQ:ENT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday morning, ValuEngine reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Global Eagle Entertainment from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, March 9th.
ENT opened at $0.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.53. Global Eagle Entertainment has a 1 year low of $0.06 and a 1 year high of $1.80.
About Global Eagle Entertainment
Global Eagle Entertainment Inc provides media and satellite-based connectivity to enterprise, consumer, and government markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Media & Content and Connectivity. The Media & Content buys, produces, manages, distributes, and provides post-production services and wholly-owned and licensed media content, video and music programming, advertising, applications, and video games for and to the airline, maritime, and other away from home non-theatrical markets.
