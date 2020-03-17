ValuEngine Lowers Enterprise Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBTC) to Sell

ValuEngine lowered shares of Enterprise Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBTC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Saturday morning, ValuEngine reports.

EBTC has been the subject of several other research reports. BidaskClub raised Enterprise Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, January 25th. TheStreet cut Enterprise Bancorp from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th.

Get Enterprise Bancorp alerts:

NASDAQ:EBTC opened at $24.26 on Friday. Enterprise Bancorp has a one year low of $22.00 and a one year high of $34.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $266.17 million, a PE ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.68.

Enterprise Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $33.87 million during the quarter. Enterprise Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 22.29%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This is a boost from Enterprise Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%.

In other Enterprise Bancorp news, EVP Peter Rayno bought 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.19 per share, with a total value of $54,763.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,401 shares in the company, valued at $312,019.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 20.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EBTC. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Enterprise Bancorp by 8.9% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,196 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Enterprise Bancorp during the third quarter worth $147,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Enterprise Bancorp during the third quarter worth $220,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Enterprise Bancorp during the third quarter worth $287,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Enterprise Bancorp by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 16,840 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 22.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Enterprise Bancorp

Enterprise Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Enterprise Bank and Trust Company that provides various banking products and services primarily in the greater Merrimack Valley and North Central regions of Massachusetts and Southern New Hampshire. The company offers commercial checking, business and municipal savings accounts, term certificates of deposit, money market and business sweep accounts, interest on lawyers trust accounts, escrow management accounts, personal checking accounts, savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as checking and simplified employee pension accounts.

Read More: Ex-Dividend

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.