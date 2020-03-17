ValuEngine Lowers Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) to Sell

ValuEngine lowered shares of Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Dynagas LNG Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $2.52.

Get Dynagas LNG Partners alerts:

Shares of DLNG stock opened at $1.21 on Friday. Dynagas LNG Partners has a 12-month low of $0.98 and a 12-month high of $2.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.26 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96, a current ratio of 15.16 and a quick ratio of 15.16.

Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The shipping company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). Dynagas LNG Partners had a return on equity of 4.37% and a net margin of 2.76%. The business had revenue of $34.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.09 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dynagas LNG Partners will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Dynagas LNG Partners stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 29,446 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.08% of Dynagas LNG Partners at the end of the most recent reporting period. 7.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dynagas LNG Partners Company Profile

Dynagas LNG Partners LP, through its subsidiaries, operates in the seaborne transportation industry worldwide. The company owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers. As of March 9, 2018, its fleet consisted of six LNG carriers with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 914,000 cubic meters.

Recommended Story: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Dynagas LNG Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynagas LNG Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.