ValuEngine Lowers Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) to Strong Sell

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Saturday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CCS. Wedbush cut Century Communities from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Century Communities from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on Century Communities from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $39.13.

Shares of NYSE CCS opened at $15.95 on Friday. Century Communities has a twelve month low of $15.91 and a twelve month high of $39.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $796.02 million, a PE ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.82.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The construction company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.23. Century Communities had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 4.46%. The business had revenue of $775.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $740.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Century Communities will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCS. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. purchased a new position in Century Communities in the fourth quarter valued at $5,702,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Century Communities by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,004,912 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,484,000 after purchasing an additional 169,366 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Century Communities in the fourth quarter valued at $4,061,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Century Communities by 81.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 296,324 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,105,000 after purchasing an additional 133,181 shares during the period. Finally, Real Estate Management Services LLC boosted its holdings in Century Communities by 352.9% in the fourth quarter. Real Estate Management Services LLC now owns 163,503 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,472,000 after purchasing an additional 127,403 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Century Communities Company Profile

Century Communities, Inc engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in metropolitan areas in Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Nevada, North Carolina, Ohio, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, and Washington.

