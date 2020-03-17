ValuEngine Downgrades Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) to Buy

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.
Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Jaffray Companies cut Potbelly from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Potbelly from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th.
Shares of NASDAQ:PBPB opened at $2.62 on Friday. Potbelly has a 52-week low of $2.58 and a 52-week high of $9.42. The stock has a market cap of $70.45 million, a P/E ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.60 and its 200 day moving average is $4.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99.
About Potbelly
Potbelly Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises Potbelly Sandwich Works sandwich shops in the United States. The company offers toasty warm sandwiches, salads, soups, chili, sides, desserts, breakfast sandwiches, and steel cut oatmeal. As of February 25, 2019, the company operated approximately 400 shops in the United States; and approximately 50 franchisees operated shops in the United States, the Middle East, Canada, and India.
