ValuEngine Downgrades Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) to Buy

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Jaffray Companies cut Potbelly from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Potbelly from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PBPB opened at $2.62 on Friday. Potbelly has a 52-week low of $2.58 and a 52-week high of $9.42. The stock has a market cap of $70.45 million, a P/E ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.60 and its 200 day moving average is $4.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Potbelly by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,295,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,465,000 after acquiring an additional 250,646 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in Potbelly by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,258,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,310,000 after acquiring an additional 99,270 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Potbelly by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 496,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,095,000 after acquiring an additional 21,456 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Potbelly during the 4th quarter valued at $1,899,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Potbelly by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 322,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 14,721 shares in the last quarter. 59.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Potbelly

Potbelly Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises Potbelly Sandwich Works sandwich shops in the United States. The company offers toasty warm sandwiches, salads, soups, chili, sides, desserts, breakfast sandwiches, and steel cut oatmeal. As of February 25, 2019, the company operated approximately 400 shops in the United States; and approximately 50 franchisees operated shops in the United States, the Middle East, Canada, and India.

