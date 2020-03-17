ValuEngine Downgrades Nathan’s Famous (NASDAQ:NATH) to Sell

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Nathan’s Famous (NASDAQ:NATH) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Saturday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, BidaskClub raised Nathan’s Famous from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th.

Get Nathan's Famous alerts:

Shares of NATH opened at $55.86 on Friday. Nathan’s Famous has a 52-week low of $53.85 and a 52-week high of $82.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $64.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.38. The firm has a market cap of $235.34 million, a PE ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 0.37.

Nathan’s Famous (NASDAQ:NATH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Nathan’s Famous had a negative return on equity of 19.41% and a net margin of 12.27%. The firm had revenue of $21.38 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nathan’s Famous by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 41,371 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Nathan’s Famous by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,791 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 5,955 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Nathan’s Famous by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,862 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Nathan’s Famous by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 260,820 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $18,487,000 after purchasing an additional 4,320 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Nathan’s Famous by 48.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 589 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. 42.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nathan’s Famous Company Profile

Nathan's Famous, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the foodservice industry. The company owns and franchises restaurants under the Nathan's Famous brand name, as well as sells products bearing the Nathan's Famous trademarks through various channels of distribution. It also has license agreements for the manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of Nathan's Famous branded hot dogs, sausages, and corned beef products in refrigerated consumer packages to be resold through retail channels, such as supermarkets, groceries, mass merchandisers, and club stores; and other Nathan's Famous branded refrigerated meat products in consumer packages to be resold through retail channels.

Featured Story: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Nathan's Famous Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nathan's Famous and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.