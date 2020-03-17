ValuEngine Downgrades Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC) to Hold

ValuEngine cut shares of Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of NYSE ENIC opened at $3.41 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.56 and its 200-day moving average is $4.46. The stock has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 0.61. Enel Chile has a twelve month low of $3.41 and a twelve month high of $5.30.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Enel Chile by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,694 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 2,840 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Enel Chile in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Enel Chile in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Enel Chile by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 100,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 12,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Enel Chile by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,680 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 13,068 shares during the last quarter. 4.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enel Chile SA, an electricity utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Chile. The company operates through Generation Business and Distribution Business segments. It transmits and distributes electricity in 33 municipalities of the Santiago metropolitan region.

