ValuEngine Downgrades Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) to Sell

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Duluth from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Duluth from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Duluth from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Duluth presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.88.

NASDAQ DLTH opened at $4.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 2.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.87. Duluth has a twelve month low of $4.54 and a twelve month high of $24.52. The stock has a market cap of $145.22 million, a PE ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 0.62.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Duluth during the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Duluth by 6,865.0% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 8,238 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Duluth by 132.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 6,992 shares in the last quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Duluth during the fourth quarter worth approximately $131,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duluth during the fourth quarter worth approximately $143,000. 41.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Duluth

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

