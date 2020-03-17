ValuEngine Downgrades Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) to Sell

ValuEngine cut shares of Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup downgraded Brookfield Asset Management from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. CIBC reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. They issued a hold rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an average rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brookfield Asset Management has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $65.64.

Shares of BAM opened at $45.26 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.31 and its 200 day moving average is $57.52. The company has a market capitalization of $55.81 billion, a PE ratio of 17.47 and a beta of 0.98. Brookfield Asset Management has a 12-month low of $45.00 and a 12-month high of $68.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Shares of Brookfield Asset Management are scheduled to split before the market opens on Thursday, April 2nd. The 3-2 split was announced on Thursday, February 13th. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Wednesday, April 1st.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $17.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.75 billion. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 2.71% and a net margin of 4.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Brookfield Asset Management will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This is an increase from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is presently 27.69%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAM. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 13,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $803,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 8,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 27,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Virginia National Bank boosted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Virginia National Bank now owns 4,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 5,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. 60.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

Brookfield Asset Management Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. The firm specializes in early stage, acquisition, distressed investments, short-term financing to mid-market companies, corporate carve-outs, recapitalizations, convertible, senior and mezzanine financings, operational and capital structure restructuring, strategic re-direction, turnaround, and under-performing midmarket companies.

