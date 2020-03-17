Vaccinex (NASDAQ:VCNX) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vaccinex (NASDAQ:VCNX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $5.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Vaccinex, Inc. is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company. It engages in the discovery and development of biotherapeutics to treat serious diseases and conditions with unmet medical needs, including cancer, neurodegenerative diseases and autoimmune disorders. The company’s product pipeline consists of VX15, VX5 and VX25 which are in clinical stage. Vaccinex, Inc. is based in Rochester, New York. “

Separately, ValuEngine cut Vaccinex from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, February 28th.

VCNX opened at $4.73 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.49 million, a P/E ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 1.60. Vaccinex has a 12 month low of $3.77 and a 12 month high of $12.23.

Vaccinex (NASDAQ:VCNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.20. Vaccinex had a negative return on equity of 2,277.96% and a negative net margin of 4,740.03%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vaccinex will post -1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Albert Friedberg acquired 982,318 shares of Vaccinex stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.03 per share, with a total value of $6,905,695.54. Also, CEO Maurice Zauderer acquired 98,231 shares of Vaccinex stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.03 per share, with a total value of $690,563.93. Insiders own 69.90% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Vaccinex stock. MSD Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Vaccinex Inc (NASDAQ:VCNX) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,225,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,787,000. Vaccinex comprises about 1.2% of MSD Partners L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. MSD Partners L.P. owned 8.25% of Vaccinex as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 9.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vaccinex Company Profile

Vaccinex, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops bio therapeutics to treat serious diseases and conditions with unmet medical needs, including cancer, neurodegenerative diseases, and autoimmune disorders. Its lead product candidate is pepinemab that is in clinical development stage for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), osteosarcoma, melanoma, and Huntington's disease.

