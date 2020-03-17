Urban One (NASDAQ:UONE) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Urban One (NASDAQ:UONE) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Sunday, ValuEngine reports.
Shares of Urban One stock opened at $1.61 on Friday. Urban One has a 52-week low of $1.50 and a 52-week high of $3.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.02. The firm has a market cap of $74.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.18.
Urban One Company Profile
Further Reading: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?
To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.
Receive News & Ratings for Urban One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.