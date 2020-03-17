Urban One (NASDAQ:UONE) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Urban One (NASDAQ:UONE) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Sunday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of Urban One stock opened at $1.61 on Friday. Urban One has a 52-week low of $1.50 and a 52-week high of $3.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.02. The firm has a market cap of $74.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.18.

Urban One Company Profile

Urban One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an urban-oriented multi-media company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Radio Broadcasting, Reach Media, Digital, and Cable Television. The Radio Broadcasting segment includes radio broadcasting operations that primarily target African-American and urban listeners.

