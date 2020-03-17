Univar Inc (NYSE:UNVR) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Univar Inc (NYSE:UNVR) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 10,310,000 shares, an increase of 10.6% from the February 13th total of 9,320,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,670,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.2 days. Approximately 6.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Univar from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine cut Univar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Univar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.50.

UNVR stock opened at $9.01 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.70. Univar has a 12-month low of $9.00 and a 12-month high of $24.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.59.

Univar (NYSE:UNVR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. Univar had a negative net margin of 1.08% and a positive return on equity of 13.17%. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Univar will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Univar news, Director Richard P. Fox bought 10,000 shares of Univar stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.67 per share, for a total transaction of $126,700.00. Also, Director Christopher D. Pappas bought 15,000 shares of Univar stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.09 per share, with a total value of $241,350.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 32,000 shares of company stock valued at $463,320. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Univar by 0.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 251,510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,221,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Univar by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 959 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Univar by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,919 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Univar by 3.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 53,548 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after buying an additional 1,761 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Univar in the first quarter worth $49,000.

Univar Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and related services worldwide. It offers herbicides, fungicides, insecticides, seeds, micro and macro nutrients, horticultural products, and fertilizers; storage, packaging, and logistics services for crop protection companies; and pest control products and equipment.

