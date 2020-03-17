Univar Inc (NYSE:UNVR) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Univar Inc (NYSE:UNVR) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 10,310,000 shares, an increase of 10.6% from the February 13th total of 9,320,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,670,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.2 days. Approximately 6.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Univar from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine cut Univar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Univar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.50.
UNVR stock opened at $9.01 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.70. Univar has a 12-month low of $9.00 and a 12-month high of $24.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.59.
In other Univar news, Director Richard P. Fox bought 10,000 shares of Univar stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.67 per share, for a total transaction of $126,700.00. Also, Director Christopher D. Pappas bought 15,000 shares of Univar stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.09 per share, with a total value of $241,350.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 32,000 shares of company stock valued at $463,320. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Univar by 0.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 251,510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,221,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Univar by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 959 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Univar by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,919 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Univar by 3.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 53,548 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after buying an additional 1,761 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Univar in the first quarter worth $49,000.
Univar Company Profile
Univar Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and related services worldwide. It offers herbicides, fungicides, insecticides, seeds, micro and macro nutrients, horticultural products, and fertilizers; storage, packaging, and logistics services for crop protection companies; and pest control products and equipment.
