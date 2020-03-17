United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) versus FormFactor (NYSE:FORM) Critical Survey

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) and FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

United Microelectronics has a beta of 0.89, meaning that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FormFactor has a beta of 1.57, meaning that its stock price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares United Microelectronics and FormFactor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Microelectronics 6.57% 4.76% 2.64% FormFactor 6.67% 10.09% 7.86%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares United Microelectronics and FormFactor’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United Microelectronics $4.93 billion 1.07 $323.00 million N/A N/A FormFactor $589.46 million 2.18 $39.35 million $0.81 20.79

United Microelectronics has higher revenue and earnings than FormFactor.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

5.3% of United Microelectronics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.3% of FormFactor shares are held by institutional investors. 8.0% of United Microelectronics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% of FormFactor shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for United Microelectronics and FormFactor, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score United Microelectronics 1 4 6 0 2.45 FormFactor 0 3 3 0 2.50

FormFactor has a consensus price target of $25.83, suggesting a potential upside of 53.40%. Given FormFactor’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe FormFactor is more favorable than United Microelectronics.

Summary

FormFactor beats United Microelectronics on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

United Microelectronics Company Profile

United Microelectronics Corporation provides semiconductor wafer foundry solutions. The company operates through Wafer Fabrication and New Business segments. It provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services. The company also engages in the research, development, and manufacture of products in the solar energy and light-emitting diode industries. It serves fabless design companies, and integrated device manufacturers. The company operates primarily in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Japan, Europe, and the United States. United Microelectronics Corporation was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Hsinchu City, Taiwan.

FormFactor Company Profile

FormFactor, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, integrated measurement systems, and thermal sub-systems, as well as provides related services. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards that are used to test various semiconductor device types, including system on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies. It also provides probing systems for semiconductor design engineers to capture and analyze accurate data; integrated measurement systems that include test instrumentation, probe, cabling configurations, and software to enable fast, accurate, and on-wafer data collection for complex application and measurement needs; thermal subsystems that produce thermal chucks and other test systems used in probe stations. In addition, the company offers on-site probe card maintenance and service training, seminars, and telephone support services. FormFactor, Inc. markets and sells its products through direct sales force, manufacturers' representatives, and distributors in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, China, Japan, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Livermore, California.

