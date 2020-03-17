Unilever NV (NYSE:UN) Shares Bought by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC raised its position in Unilever NV (NYSE:UN) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,668 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,991 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $1,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 9,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its stake in Unilever by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Unilever by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Unilever by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northstar Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Unilever by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 23,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.31% of the company’s stock.

UN has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Unilever from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. HSBC cut shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of Unilever to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

UN opened at $42.82 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.46. The stock has a market cap of $83.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.58. Unilever NV has a 1-year low of $42.00 and a 1-year high of $63.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.452 per share. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.29%.

Unilever Profile

Unilever N.V. operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products. This segment markets its products under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

