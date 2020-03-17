Ultrapar Participacoes SA (NYSE:UGP) Receives $5.77 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Ultrapar Participacoes SA (NYSE:UGP) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.77.

UGP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ultrapar Participacoes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Banco Santander upgraded Ultrapar Participacoes to a “buy” rating and set a $6.20 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Santander upgraded Ultrapar Participacoes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.20 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Citigroup upgraded Ultrapar Participacoes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Ultrapar Participacoes from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Ultrapar Participacoes in the first quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Ultrapar Participacoes by 47.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,346 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 3,338 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Ultrapar Participacoes by 129.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 5,873 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in Ultrapar Participacoes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Ultrapar Participacoes in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UGP opened at $2.53 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.85 and a 200 day moving average of $5.06. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.63. Ultrapar Participacoes has a 1-year low of $2.49 and a 1-year high of $7.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.18.

Ultrapar Participacoes (NYSE:UGP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter. Ultrapar Participacoes had a return on equity of 4.04% and a net margin of 0.46%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ultrapar Participacoes will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a $0.0546 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a yield of 2.1%. This is an increase from Ultrapar Participacoes’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.04. Ultrapar Participacoes’s payout ratio is presently 60.00%.

Ultrapar Participações SA engages in the gas distribution, fuel distribution, chemicals, storage, and drugstores businesses primarily in Brazil, Mexico, Uruguay, Venezuela, other Latin American countries, the United States, Canada, the Far East, Europe, and internationally. The company's Gas Distribution segment distributes liquefied petroleum gas to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers, as well as independent dealers primarily in the South, Southeast, and Northeast regions of Brazil.

