Twin River Worldwide (TRWH) versus Its Competitors Head to Head Survey

Twin River Worldwide (NYSE: TRWH) is one of 36 publicly-traded companies in the “Hotels & motels” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Twin River Worldwide to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Twin River Worldwide and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Twin River Worldwide 10.53% 19.06% 6.35% Twin River Worldwide Competitors 6.52% -25.42% 3.77%

Twin River Worldwide pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Twin River Worldwide pays out 22.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Hotels & motels” companies pay a dividend yield of 4.1% and pay out 50.9% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Twin River Worldwide and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Twin River Worldwide $523.58 million $55.13 million 6.89 Twin River Worldwide Competitors $3.64 billion $291.06 million 17.13

Twin River Worldwide’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Twin River Worldwide. Twin River Worldwide is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Twin River Worldwide and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Twin River Worldwide 0 2 2 0 2.50 Twin River Worldwide Competitors 625 2277 2851 111 2.42

Twin River Worldwide currently has a consensus target price of $34.00, suggesting a potential upside of 172.65%. As a group, “Hotels & motels” companies have a potential upside of 93.35%. Given Twin River Worldwide’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Twin River Worldwide is more favorable than its competitors.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

88.2% of Twin River Worldwide shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.0% of shares of all “Hotels & motels” companies are held by institutional investors. 35.0% of Twin River Worldwide shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.4% of shares of all “Hotels & motels” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Twin River Worldwide beats its competitors on 9 of the 14 factors compared.

Twin River Worldwide Company Profile

