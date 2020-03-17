TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TTM Technologies, Inc. is a leading global printed circuit board manufacturer, focusing on quick-turn and volume production of technologically advanced PCBs, backplane assemblies and electro-mechanical solutions. TTM stands for time-to-market, representing how TTM’s time-critical, one-stop manufacturing services enable customers to shorten the time required to develop new products and bring them to market. “

A number of other brokerages have also commented on TTMI. BidaskClub lowered shares of TTM Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of TTM Technologies from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of TTM Technologies from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of TTM Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.35.

Shares of TTMI opened at $9.17 on Friday. TTM Technologies has a 52 week low of $8.49 and a 52 week high of $16.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.20 and a beta of 2.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.42.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.14. TTM Technologies had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 3.32%. The business had revenue of $719.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $660.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. TTM Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TTM Technologies will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Anthony J. Princiotta sold 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total transaction of $338,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,918.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Todd B. Schull sold 49,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $747,645.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 270,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,061,055. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TTMI. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 186,137 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,270,000 after acquiring an additional 52,841 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $276,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 227,252 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,771,000 after acquiring an additional 21,168 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 155.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,288 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,999 shares during the period. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 33,313 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,983 shares during the period.

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. It operates through two segments, PCB and E-M Solutions. The company offers a range of PCBs and electro-mechanical solutions, including conventional PCBs, high density interconnect PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, and IC substrates.

