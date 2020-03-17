THL Credit, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRD) Announces $0.21 Quarterly Dividend

THL Credit, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRD) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 30.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th.

THL Credit has decreased its dividend by an average of 8.0% annually over the last three years. THL Credit has a dividend payout ratio of 115.1% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect THL Credit to earn $0.65 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 129.2%.

TCRD stock opened at $2.74 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.53. The company has a market capitalization of $112.91 million, a P/E ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. THL Credit has a 12 month low of $2.70 and a 12 month high of $7.04.

THL Credit (NASDAQ:TCRD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The investment management company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $10.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.99 million. THL Credit had a negative net margin of 46.84% and a positive return on equity of 10.52%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that THL Credit will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on TCRD shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of THL Credit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of THL Credit in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of THL Credit from $7.50 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.75.

In other news, CEO Medhi Mahmud purchased 37,266 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.74 per share, with a total value of $102,108.84. Also, insider James R. Fellows purchased 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.10 per share, for a total transaction of $99,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 59,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,900. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 90,066 shares of company stock worth $263,109 over the last three months. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

THL Credit Company Profile

THL Credit, Inc is a business development company specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund seeks to invest in debt and equity securities of middle market companies. It seeks to invest in PIPES, growth, acquisition, market or product expansion, recapitalization, mature, and change of control transactions in both sponsored and unsponsored issuers.

