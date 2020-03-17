Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Upgraded to Buy by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Teradata (NYSE:TDC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on TDC. TheStreet downgraded Teradata from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Teradata from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on Teradata from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Shares of NYSE:TDC opened at $19.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -89.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.28. Teradata has a 1 year low of $18.28 and a 1 year high of $48.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.91.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $494.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.62 million. Teradata had a positive return on equity of 16.69% and a negative net margin of 1.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Teradata will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Teradata news, CFO Mark Culhane bought 8,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.78 per share, for a total transaction of $177,031.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 229,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,548,094.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Teradata during the fourth quarter worth $41,325,000. Lynrock Lake LP lifted its stake in Teradata by 252.8% during the fourth quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 1,081,836 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,961,000 after purchasing an additional 775,170 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Teradata by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,223,192 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,744,000 after purchasing an additional 49,068 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in Teradata during the fourth quarter worth $387,000. Finally, AXA lifted its stake in Teradata by 202.2% during the fourth quarter. AXA now owns 271,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,273,000 after purchasing an additional 181,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.61% of the company’s stock.

Teradata Company Profile

Teradata Corporation provides hybrid cloud analytics software. Its solutions and services comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services to deliver analytics in company's analytical ecosystem. It operates through three segments: North America and Latin America region; Europe, Middle East and Africa region; and Asia Pacific and Japan region.

