Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.10, Fidelity Earnings reports. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 6.11%. The business had revenue of $7.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group stock opened at $11.05 on Tuesday. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 12-month low of $10.50 and a 12-month high of $19.97. The company has a market capitalization of $18.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.91.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.38.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates an online music entertainment platform that provides online music and music-centric social entertainment services in China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.

