TD Securities Lowers Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) Price Target to C$86.00

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) had its price objective cut by TD Securities from C$115.00 to C$86.00 in a research report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on PBH. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Premium Brands from C$92.00 to C$106.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Premium Brands from C$91.00 to C$76.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Premium Brands from C$110.00 to C$103.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday.

Shares of Premium Brands stock opened at C$72.81 on Friday. Premium Brands has a 52-week low of C$69.97 and a 52-week high of C$102.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$95.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$92.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.33, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.61.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.577 per share. This represents a $2.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Premium Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Premium Brands’s payout ratio is presently 83.20%.

About Premium Brands

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides meat products and snacks, deli products, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle products, entres, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, and baking and sushi products.

